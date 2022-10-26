V-League: CSB sweeps San Beda for 2nd straight win

College of St. Benilde improved to 2-0 in Pool B of the V-League. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) cruised to a second consecutive victory in the V-League Women's Collegiate Challenge after a 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 triumph over fellow NCAA squad San Beda University, Wednesday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Lady Blazers, the reigning NCAA champions, are a win away from sweeping Pool B. They will gun for the top-seed on Friday against the University of the Philippines.

Mycah Go led the way for CSB with nine points on six kills and three service aces, while also contributing defensively with 12 excellent digs and five receptions.

"Medyo slow start (nung third set), pero every rally lang na-overcome naman namin 'yung points so less errors lang talaga 'yung kailangan namin each game, 'yun lang," said CSB assistant coach Jay Chua.

"Siguro, sa next game alisin lang namin 'yung slow start namin, dapat maging aggressive kami sa simula hanggang sa dulo para tuloy-tuloy kami," he added.

The Lady Blazers won the first two sets comfortably but had to mount a comeback in the third set, where they trailed for most of the way. It was Cloanne Mondenedo who anchored their rally with her steady serves, and CSB won the last eight points of the match to overturn a 17-19 deficit.

Angel Habacon finished with 13 points on 11 attacks, a block, and an ace to go along with six digs and three receptions for the Lady Red Spikers, who fell to 0-2.

In the second game, Adamson University overcame a seven-point deficit in the third set to complete its sweep of San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 25-13, 25-11, 25-22, also for a 2-0 mark in Pool A.

Rochelle Lalongisip finished with 13 points on nine attacks, three service aces, and one kill block on top of 10 excellent receptions and eight digs as the Lady Falcons dispatched the Lady Stags in just one hour and eight minutes.

"Naa-appreciate namin yung efforts nung second team, sila yung binabad. Siguro dahil na rin siksik 'yung schedule namin kasi Friday to Sunday three straight games. Malaking bagay na kapag pinasok 'yung second team, makaka-contribute pa rin," Adamson assistant coach Rald Ricafort.

The Lady Falcons fell behind, 12-19, before unleashing a 13-3 blast to frustrate the Lady Stags. Lalongisip scored four points in that run while Trisha Tubu and Antonnette Adolfo took charge in the stretch.

Kath Santos scored 11 points while Kristine Dionisio and Kamille Tan had six markers each for the Lady Stags, who also absorbed their second straight loss.

