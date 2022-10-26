Ateneo rookie Kacey dela Rosa in action against UP in the first round of UAAP Season 85. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ateneo de Manila University women's basketball team can still reach another level in the second round of UAAP Season 85, said head coach LA Mumar as they look forward to the return of rookie center Kacey dela Rosa.

Dela Rosa, the team's leading scorer and rebounder, missed their last two games due to illness but the Blue Eagles still ended the first round with a three-game winning streak.

At 4-3, Ateneo is in fourth place in the league standings. Their three losses came against teams ranked higher than them -- National University, University of Santo Tomas, and De La Salle University.

Dela Rosa is expected to return in the second round and Mumar cannot wait to pair her with their foreign student-athlete, Sarah Makanjuola, who stepped up in her place in their last two games.

"Sarah has really stepped up. She's been a hard worker ever since," Mumar said of the Nigerian center, who had 17 points, 21 rebounds, and seven blocks in a 73-62 win over the University of the East to end the first round.

"I'm so excited to get Kacey back then play with Sarah. I think we'll be more dangerous as a team," the coach added. "There are endless possibilities there. The key is for [Makanjuola] to play this way, even if Kacey comes back in our next game."

The rookie dela Rosa had been superb for Ateneo in Season 85, averaging 19.8 points and a league-leading 15.2 rebounds to go along with 3.8 blocks per game. In a crucial 67-61 triumph against the University of the Philippines, she had a 30-point, 20-rebound game.

Ateneo will open the second round on Saturday against Adamson University, but they are maximizing the week-long gap between games.

"We need it," Mumar said of the break. "If you look at the numbers, we are a heavy minute team. Everybody knows we play heavy minutes."

Ateneo's veteran point guard, Jhazmin Joson, leads the UAAP in minutes played per game at 35:36, while Dela Rosa plays over 30 minutes per contest as well.

"That would be a blessing for us. But we're excited to have everybody back," said Mumar. "I think [the break] is good for us kasi makaka-recalibrate din kami. Inexperienced team kami eh. Makakahinga kami. Eto 'yung mga kailangan namin trabahuhin so that would be great for us."

