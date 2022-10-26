PVL: F2 not sweating roster woes - 'Ready lang tayo'

F2 Logistics celebrates after scoring against PLDT. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- F2 Logistics has yet to play with a complete roster in the PVL Reinforced Conference, but the Cargo Movers are not dwelling on their line-up issues in the tournament.

The Cargo Movers played without ace libero Dawn Macandili in their first two games before getting her back in their third contest -- a breakthrough 25-17, 25-21, 25-16 triumph against UAI-Army. They were still without Tin Tiamzon for that game, however.

Tiamzon played in their game against the PLDT High Speed Hitters on Tuesday, but this time it was powerful Filipino-American spiker Kalei Mau who missed the contest after getting hurt against the Lady Troopers last week.

"Another medical reason," F2 Logistics coach Benson Bocboc said of Mau's absence, after they completed a sweep of PLDT. "We have to wait for the advice ng mga team physicians."

"Ready lang tayo," he said of their mindset as they continue to play with a short-handed line-up. "Ready lang 'yung iba, kahit na sino 'yung nasa loob."

The Cargo Movers have now won back-to-back games in the conference despite not being at full strength, and their veterans are proud to see their less-heralded teammates come up with solid contributions.

Against the High Speed Hitters, it was Shola Alvarez who provided the scoring punch from the wing as she stepped into Mau's spot. Alvarez finished with six points in what was her first game for F2 since coming back from health and safety protocols.

"Everyone on the team knows their roles, so kung sino man ipasok, they should deliver," said Kianna Dy, who topped the F2 locals with 12 points. "The coaches trust them, we trust them. I guess that’s what worked: we knew what to do, each individual, we knew what to do."

F2 import Lindsay Stalzer believes that their ongoing roster issues is a challenge that will make them stronger once they have a full line-up available. The American had led the way for the Cargo Movers on Tuesday, punching in 19 points including the match-winner.

"Maybe it's a blessing in disguise," said Stalzer. "It's challenging all of us to step up, some players are stepping into different roles and have to make it work with what we have."

"Maybe, this will be just something that will … make us better in the long run. And so then, when we do have everyone healthy, we’ll be that much higher at the top, hopefully," she added.

Bocboc is hopeful that Mau can return when the Cargo Movers play Petro Gazz on Saturday, but if she is not yet available, the coach has no doubt that they can lean on their bench.

"We just have to be ready. Some situations, we cannot control. So kung ano man dumating, we just have to be ready, and the other players also are ready to step up naman," he said.

