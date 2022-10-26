PBA: San Miguel routs NorthPort for back-to-back wins

San Miguel Beer picked up its second straight win by blasting NorthPort, 104-86, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday at Ynares Center-Antipolo.

It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Beermen, who managed to dominated the Batang Pier despite missing a few key pieces in injured June Mar Fajardo, Marcio Lassiter, Chris Ross, and Terrence Romeo.

Devon Scott came away with a near triple double of 25 points, 16 rebounds and 6 assists for the Beermen, who improved to 3-3.

CJ Perez came off the bench with 15 points, while Simon Enciso and Jericho Cruz had 14 markers each.

San Miguel started their offensive assault from the get go with Moala Tautuaa and Scott leading the charge in the first two quarters for a 47-32 halftime lead.

Their incursions peaked in the payoff period where they led by as much as 25 points.

Batang Pier import Prince Ibeh had a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds, while William Navarro scored 14 points in his PBA debut.

Robert Bolick Jr., meanwhile, struggled in the game and only scored 10 points for NorthPort, who fell to 3-4.

