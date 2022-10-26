NCAA: Will Gozum powers Benilde past JRU

MANILA, Philippines -- Will Gozum set a new career-high in scoring to lift De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) to a 92-79 triumph over Jose Rizal University, Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Gozum underscored his status as an MVP candidate in NCAA Season 98 by pouring in a career-best 34 points on 13-of-17 shooting, to go along with eight rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in less than 29 minutes of playing time.

The Blazers pulled away from the Heavy Bombers after a tight first half to claim their ninth win of the seniors basketball tournament against two losses.

"The way we played today, I'm satisfied naman. JRU is a good team, and maybe we caught a break na galing COVID ang mga 'yan. Some key guys, maybe they ran out of gas," CSB coach Charles Tiu said after the game.

The Heavy Bombers had not played since October 7 after several players were placed on health and safety protocols. They had won five straight matches entering Wednesday's game against the Blazers, but couldn't maintain their form and fell to 5-3 in the season.

"They [JRU] are a good team, they're strong, definitely a Final 4 contender. Like us, we're trying to make the Final 4. We're happy with the win," said Tiu.

After settling for a 45-43 lead at the half, the Blazers gained more breathing room in the third quarter where they limited JRU to 15 points.

JRU had no answer for the Blazers' offense, as CSB converted 50.7% of their attempts in the game. Miguel Corteza (13), Miguel Oczon (12 points, 10 rebounds) and James Pasturan (10) all finished in double-digits for CSB.

Ry dela Rosa led the Heavy Bombers with 26 points and six rebounds in a losing effort, while John Amores had 19 points.

The scores:

CSB 92 -- Gozum 34, Corteza 13, Oczon 12, Pasturan 10, Sumabat 9, Sangco 4, Carlos 4, Cullar 2, Nayve 2, Mara 2, Flores 0, Dimayuga 0.

JRU 79 -- Dela Rosa 26, Amores 19, Guiab 12, Medina 7, Miranda 6, Sy 4, Gonzales 3, Dionisio 2, Joson 0, De Jesus 0, Tan 0, Famaranco 0.

Quarters: 20-19, 45-43, 67-58, 92-79.

