NCAA: Arellano banks on big 3rd quarter to upset Lyceum

MANILA, Philippines -- Arellano University came alive in the third quarter to pull off a 77-63 upset over Lyceum of the Philippines University in NCAA Season 98, Wednesday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Trailing 34-33 at the break, the Chiefs found their rhythm in the third quarter where they out-scored the Pirates, 31-14, to take control of the game. They led by as much as 19 points, and nailed some big shots down the stretch to deny Lyceum's comeback attempt.

Big man Cade Flores led the way for Arellano with a 23-point, 12-rebound double-double, while Axel Doromal added 18 points.

"Actually pinag-aralan lahat, strength and weaknesses. Kailangan hindi pwedeng mabagal, kailangan mabilis. At saka ano talaga, bakbakan. Kung pisikal, pisikal," Arellano coach Cholo Martin said of their game plan.

It was Doromal who put the finishing touches on Arellano's win, drilling a midrange jumper with 2:28 left that gave them a 75-61 lead and forced the Pirates into a timeout.

Arellano beat Lyceum at its own game, forcing the Pirates into 24 turnovers that they translated to 26 points. Their defense also limited the Pirates to just 2-of-19 shooting from long distance.

Renz Villegas and JM Bravo each scored 12 points for Lyceum, but McLaude Guadana was limited to two points on 1-of-8 shooting. Veteran point guard Enzo Navarro had only four points and accounted for four of Lyceum's turnovers.

The Chiefs improved to 5-6 in the season, while dealing the Pirates a fourth loss. Lyceum dropped to 8-4 in the tournament.

The scores:

ARELLANO 77 -- Flores 23, Doromal 18, Talampas 9, Menina 8, Mallari 6, Tolentino 6, Domingo 2, Abastillas 2, Sunga 2, Oliva 1, Mantua 0, Oftana 0.

LPU 63 -- Bravo 12, Villegas 12, Barba 9, Valdez 9, Navarro 4, Umali 4, Larupay 3, Montano 3, Vinoya 3, Cunanan 2, Guadana 2, Aviles 0, Caduyac 0, Culanay 0.

Quarters: 20-21, 33-34, 64-48, 77-63.

