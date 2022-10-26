MMA: Adiwang warns old foe Miado

Jeremy Miado while he was beating Danial Williams. Handout photo

When Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang makes his eventual return to ONE Championship, he plans on picking up where he left off.

That’s why he was delighted to see Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado finish “Mini T” Danial Williams on the lead card of ONE Fight Night 3 last Saturday at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Adiwang tore his right ACL earlier this year – coincidentally against Miado – and while he admits that his compatriot wasn’t the reason for his injury, he believes that he still has unfinished business with him.

“Congratulations to Jeremy. I’m happy for him, and I was impressed with how he performed. I thought ‘Mini T’ was the real deal, but he turned Williams into pinikpikan (beat up chicken) in the striking department, so I was quite impressed,” Adiwang said.

“He’s really improved, particularly with his confidence in the striking department. It seems like he was truly focused for this match. His coaches and camp also prepared him well for this match, they really studied how ‘Mini T’ moves. That was an impressive game plan.”

The 29-year-old's ACL injury motivated him to get back on the saddle and perform to the best of his abilities against Miado should they meet in a rematch.

“Last time, I think my fire wasn’t there, especially since it was a Filipino versus Filipino match, but now I’m highly motivated for a rematch,” he said.

“After this match, I was impressed by Jeremy, and I’m happy that he was able to show what he’s made of.”

A potential rematch could mean big stakes for both of them, with “The Jaguar” now a viable contender for the ONE strawweight world title and Adiwang looking to prove that he’s still one of the best in the division despite the injury.

“All eyes are on him now, and I might even come to this fight as an underdog, [but] fights like this excite me. I’m happy for Jeremy and for his performance, and I’m hoping there’s a rematch because I know a lot of people will be waiting for that,” Adiwang said.

While he was happy for Miado’s win and even sent his congratulations, Adiwang doubled-down on challenging his compatriot.

“Congratulations, Jeremy, that was a fun fight [to watch]. You found his holes, studied it, and exploited it for the victory. But you only had a very good fight because you weren’t facing me. Against me, you didn’t really look that good,” he said.

“I wish you the best. I wish that you get to train hard and avoid injuries. As for me, I’ll do my best to recover well. If we face [each other] again, I’m sure whoever wins will get a 50k performance bonus.”

