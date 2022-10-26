Fran Yu of Letran shrugs after sinking a three during their match against San Beda for the Game 2 of the NCAA Finals held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on November 15, 2019. File photo. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA – Colegio de San Juan de Letran’s captain Fran Yu has been owning up the responsibility to lead his team, pacing the Knights in its six-game winning run in the NCAA Season 98.

The 5-foot-10 Yu averaged a well-rounded 12.67 points, 5 boards, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game in the last three games of Letran to push the team in the second spot of the standing after a shaky start.

Starting the season with a 3-3 card, the defending champions now hold a 9-3 record behind the league leader De La Salle-College of St. Benilde with 8-2.

Yu’s impressive performance also earned him the Player of the Week honors on Monday.

During his launching as Reebok’s newest brand ambassador, Yu told ABS-CBN News that they are eyeing to seal a spot in the top two after the eliminations for a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final 4.

“Ang mindset namin ngayon huwag na kami mag-letdown ng mga games kasi gusto namin makuha yung Top 2, hindi lang 'yung makapasok kami sa Final 4 para makuha namin 'yung twice to beat,” the Tondo-born playmaker said.

He attributed their winning run to the adjustments they made during practice, which focused on closing out games properly.

“Inayos lang namin kung paano kami tumapos ng games kasi ayun ';yung nawala sa amin e kung paano kami tumapos. Nung last three games, maganda naman. Convincing naman 'yung mga ginagawa namin,” he continued.

Yu also downplayed his recent citation from the Collegiate Press Corps, explaining that he is just doing his job as the team’s leader.

“Simula naman nung binigay sa 'kin ni coach 'yung pagiging captain ball, ayun na 'yung naging trabaho ko e. Graduating ako, tapos point guard, ako pa 'yung captain ball. 'Yung responsibilidad talaga kailangan maako e,” he said.

Last Tuesday, Yu joined Sam Adjani and Gino Quillamor as endorsers of Reebok, opening its first store in the country at the SM Megamall in Mandaluyong.

It was an easy decision for the Letran cager to accept the offer, knowing that it is also the same sports brand that his idol, former NBA MVP Allen Iverson, is promoting.

