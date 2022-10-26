B.League: Parks, Nagoya dominate Matthew Wright, Kyoto

Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins scored a decisive 85-61 win over fellow Pinoy Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz in the Japan B.League season on Wednesday.

Despite Parks settling for only a rebound and assist the Diamond Dolphins still managed to run over the Hannaryz

Coty Clarke led the way for the Diamond Dolphins with 19 markers, while Maurice Ndour added 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The win was Nagoya's third straight, thereby improving their record to 7-2 .

Wright, meanwhile, scored 12 points to go with his 3 assists and 2 boards for Kyoto.

The defeat snapped the Hannaryz's win streak to 3.

Elsewhere, Dwight Ramos led the Levanga Hokkaido past Ibaraki Robots, 93-80.

He fired 16 points on top of 8 rebounds for Levanga's 3-6 record.