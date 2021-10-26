Volleyball: F2 Logistics signs setter Iris Tolenada

Fil-Am setter Iris Tolenada (32) played for Team Choco Mucho in the Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship. Eddy Phongphakthana, Asian Volleyball Confederation



MANILA, Philippines -- F2 Logistics on Tuesday announced the signing of setter Iris Tolenada, ahead of the club's campaign in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League.

Tolenada joins a powerhouse squad that includes national team standouts like Aby Marano, Majoy Baron, Kianna Dy, Dawn Macandili, fellow setter Kim Fajardo, as well as Ara Galang.

The 30-year-old Tolenada is coming off a stint with the Philippine team in the Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship, where she served as the skipper of Team Choco Mucho.

Tolenada previously played for Pocari Sweat in the PVL, winning Best Setter honors in the 2016 Reinforced Conference. She helped the Lady Warriors to three PVL championships.

The PNVF Champions League marks F2 Logistics' return to volleyball competition after the Cargo Movers opted to skip the PVL Open Conference earlier this year due to injury woes.

The event, which brings together professional and provincial clubs, is set for November 13-19.