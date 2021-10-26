Magnolia coach Chito Victolero maintained that despite their bruising PBA Philippine Cup finals series with Talk 'N Text, they never intended to play dirty.

This was in response to an allegation made by TNT's Poy Erram that one of the Hotshots was intentionally hurting and even spitting at other players during Game 3.

"We play physical, we play hard but we don't play dirty. Malaki ang kaibahan non," said Victolero in the PBA website.

Erram has taken to Instagram to air his complaint regarding the issue.

"Hurting someone on purpose and spitting on there faces and end up enjoying it???? You have no right to be in this league or anywhere else," the TNT big man said.

Magnolia exerted a massive effort to hack out a 106-98 victory against TNT last Sunday.

This gave the Hotshots their first win in the best-of-seven showdown with a series score of 1-2.

"As long as we stick to our system and play (good) defense, we have a chance (against TNT)," said Victolero.

Some of the players ended up hurt because of the rugged play between the two squads.

TNT's Troy Rosario suffered a dangerous fall in Game 3. As a result he dislocated finger and sustained a spinal shock which affected his left leg.

The Texters vowed to play hard and compete with or without Rosario.

"We just prepare the best we can for each game," said Reyes, who may miss Rosario for the injuries suffered in his fall.