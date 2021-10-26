PSC to give P750-K incentive to Carlos Yulo

Carlos Yulo reacts during the men's parallel bar final. Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) on Tuesday announced that it has approved granting special incentives worth P750,000 to Filipino gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo, after his recent feats in the 2021 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Yulo won two medals in the competition held at the Kitakyushu General Gymnasium in Kitakyushu, Japan -- a gold in vault and a silver in parallel bars.

He earned P500,000 for his gold medal and an additional P250,000 for the silver.

Yulo is the first Filipino to win multiple medals in the event. He ruled the vault apparatus after averaging 14.916 from two vaults, ahead of Japan's Hidenobu Yonekura (14.866) and Israel's Andrey Medvedev (14.649).

In the parallel bars, he scored a 15.300, just behind China's Hu Xuwei (15.466). Another Chinese gymnast, Shi Cong, completed the podium with a score of 15.066.

"He has bounced back and showed us that he is still our world champion in gymnastics," said PSC Chairman William "Butch" Ramirez of Yulo, who wanted to redeem himself after a disappointing performance in the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year.

Yulo, however, was unable to defend his title in the floor exercise, finishing in fifth place after incurring a 0.300 deduction that kept him off the podium.

According to Ramirez, the provisions and technical conditions of Republic Act no. 10699, also known as the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act, does not cover the annually-held world tilt of gymnastics.

Despite this, the sports agency recognized the special significance of Yulo's win and approved the incentives.

In 2019, the PSC also granted Yulo P500,000 for winning multiple medals in the Southeast Asian Games, and another P500,000 for qualifying to the Tokyo Olympics.

"Every incentive that he receives is well-deserved. By sheer will and determination, Caloy has created his own niche in the halls of Philippine Sports history. Caloy is truly an inspiration to our youth and Filipino athletes," said Ramirez.

