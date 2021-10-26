MMA: Jenelyn Olsim excited to compete in Atomweight GP

Jenelyn Olsim bared she has always wanted to face Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat to test herself against the premier wrestler of ONE Championship's women's atomweight division.

Now, she will not only face Phogat but they'll also meet in the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix semifinals set for ONE: NextGen this Friday in Singapore.

"It just makes me excited and happy, and there's a little pressure being in the Grand Prix, I am fighting Ritu," Olsim said.

Olsim has been on an absolute tear this year, debuting with a huge stoppage win over Maira Mazar before surviving divisional staple Bi "Killer Bee" Nguyen in her atomweight debut.

With Itsuki "Android 18" Hirata pulling out of her fight with Phogat due to a non-COVID related fever this week, Olsim became the most logical fighter to jump into the tournament.

Now, she's looking forward to testing herself against the number 4-ranked atomweight.

"I believe wrestling is her biggest asset, but I think I can handle her wrestling," Olsim said.

"I want to prove that I am not some alternate in this match. When it comes to wrestling, I think I can also grapple with her."

Olsim is not too worried as she was preparing for notable grappler Grace "Thai Kitten" Cleveland prior to her bout against Phogat.

While that match did not materialize as Cleveland pulled out, Olsim believes it helped her for the upcoming match.

"My previous fight (against Cleveland), which was cancelled, was against a wrestler and a grappler, too, so I'm very confident with that training," she said.

"I'm prepared for that kind of game. We trained at the gym not just on one aspect, but on everything."

Not that she's being overconfident, but Olsim isn't planning on spending a long time inside the Circle. She wants to prove her worth by stopping Phogat in her tracks.

"I believe in the saying, 'not to leave it to the hands of the judges.' I will give everything I have. I will do everything to finish the game -- it's either a submission or knockout."

