PBA postpones NorthPort-TNT game

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA has decided to postpone the 2020 Philippine Cup game between NorthPort and TNT Tropang Giga, scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on Monday evening.
This, as the Tropang Giga were isolated Sunday following their exposure to a Blackwater player who returned a positive COVID-19 result.
The player has since tested negative both on antigen and RT-PCR tests.
Nonetheless, the PBA opted to reschedule their game against the Batang Pier.
TNT leads the league with a 5-0 win-loss record, while NorthPort has a 1-4 slate.
The game between NLEX and Phoenix Super LPG will push through, tipping off at 6:45 p.m.
This marks the second All-Filipino Cup game to be rescheduled because of the COVID-19 scare. On Sunday, the league also postponed Blackwater's game against Rain or Shine.
