PBA: More triple-headers expected after COVID-19 scare

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA will make changes to the schedule of the 2020 All-Filipino Cup, after a game was postponed on Sunday due to a player's positive COVID-19 test.

The player from the Blackwater Elite was transferred to the Athletes' Village in New Clark City on Sunday morning, and has subsequently returned negative results from antigen and a confirmatory RT-PCR tests.

He will still complete his quarantine at the facility before being allowed to rejoin the bubble. In the meantime, his team was isolated Sunday, along with their most recent opponents, TNT Tropang Giga.

With the upheaval in Sunday's schedule, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said changes will have to be made to the calendar.

"Ire-resched din namin… Magbabago ulit tayo," he said. "Siguradong may triple-headers na tayo sa mga darating na araw."

The PBA has only one triple-header in its schedule so far, set for October 31 at the AUF Gym: Blackwater vs. TerraFirma, Meralco vs. TNT Tropang Giga, and Rain or Shine vs. Phoenix Super LPG.

PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro said there will be at least one more triple-header in the coming days.

"Most likely, later on we'll have another triple-header. So, expect a new schedule to be released any time soon," he said.

The Tropang Giga are scheduled to play NorthPort Batang Pier on Monday evening, but there has been no official word from the league if it will push through.