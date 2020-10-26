PBA: Blackwater player negative for COVID-19 after RT-PCR test

MANILA, Philippines -- The Blackwater player who earlier returned a positive COVID-19 result has tested negative following an RT-PCR test, the PBA announced on Monday morning.

The player was extracted from the PBA bubble in Clark, Pampanga on Sunday morning and transferred to the Athletes' Village in New Clark City, where he remains in quarantine.

— PBA (@pbaconnect) October 25, 2020

He returned a negative result following an antigen test on Sunday afternoon. On Monday, the confirmatory RT-PCR test also yielded a negative result.

The PBA said the player will "remain in quarantine as a precautionary measure."

This is the same procedure that the league followed after one of its referees also returned a positive result.

"The PBA bubble remains intact, and has not been breached," the league stressed. "Nevertheless, we urge all participants to be extra cautious and strictly follow the protocols set for them inside the bubble."

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial has announced that they will be more strict in implementing the protocols inside the bubble, including physical distancing and wearing of face masks and face shields. Violators may be subject to fines and sanctions.