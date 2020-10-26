Football: After delay, PFL season to kick off on Wednesday

MANILA, Philippines -- After a delay caused by Typhoon Quinta and positive COVID-19 results, the new season of the Philippines Football League (PFL) will kick off on Wednesday at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

A revised schedule of matches will be released on Monday.

The season was initially scheduled to start on Sunday, but inclement weather caused by Typhoon Quinta as well as positive COVID-19 results of some players prompted the postponement of the triple-header.

Following positive results on players from two clubs after RT-PCR tests conducted last October 21, all players, coaches, and staff underwent antigen tests last Sunday in the league's bubble in Seda Nuvali in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

All returned negative results. Antigen tests will be conducted every other day for the two clubs. Pre-match day antigen tests will also be conducted for the other players.

"We are happy to announce the kickoff of the 2020 PFL season on Wednesday," said Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president Mariano "Nonong" Araneta.

"This is a big moment for everyone in the football community. We appreciate the collective effort from the PFF, the clubs, and most important, the Games and Amusements Board and the city government of Santa Rosa, Laguna," he added.

To preserve the integrity of the bubble, all clubs will strictly adhere to the health and safety protocols prescribed for the league while staying in Seda Nuvali and playing at the PFF National Training Center.

League coordination with the city government of Sta. Rosa, Laguna and the municipal government of Carmona, Cavite will also continue.

Cavite and Santa Rosa, Laguna are currently under tropical storm warning signal No. 2.