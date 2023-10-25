Magnolia's Calvin Abueva undergoes treatment due to sever bleeding. Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Magnolia superstar Calvin Abueva confirmed he has to miss several games in this upcoming PBA Commissioner's Cup after undergoing a medical procedure recently.

Abueva said he experienced severe bleeding due to hemorrhoids which necessitated a medical operation.

"Kailangan kong magpa-opera sa hemorrhoids," said the Hotshots' energy guy during the second PBA Media day in Pasay City.

"May one month na ngayon ang nakalipas, pero hindi pa masyadong stable. Pero soon makakabalik sa recovery kaya hindi pa makaensayo."

Abueva said the pain, which started during Gilas Pilipinas' preparations for the Asian Games, has limited his movements.

"Hinihintay ko lang na mabilis na matuyo (ang sugat), then one to two weeks ako magiistart magensayo," he bared. "Matagal din 'yun kasi hahabol din ako sa kanila at kailangan kong magdoble kayod maybe three weeks."

Abueva was supposed to represent the Philippines in the Asian Games, but was cut from the final lineup after failing to gain eligibility together with Terrence Romeo, Jason Perkins and Moala Tautuaa.

It turned out to be a blessing in disguise as Abueva's condition started to act up.

"After ng camp, stage three na papuntang stage four. Pinacheck up ko ng Sabado, Linggo pina-schedule na ko for operation," he said.

"Kung nasama ako sa Asian Games baka doon pa ko nagkalat, e. Sayang 'yung gold medal pero syempre mahalaga rin ang pangangatawan natin."

Abueva said he might take him until December before he could suit up for Magnolia in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

"Sa ngayon nasa 70 percent na ang recovery. Hindi pa lang ako makatalon, 'di rin makapag weights," added Abueva.

