Justin Brownlee and Renaldo Balkman, back in the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup. ABS-CBN Sports/File.

MANILA -- Christian Standhardinger said Barangay Ginebra will welcome its new import who will serve as the replacement of Justin Brownlee.

And as far as he knows, it's not Renaldo Balkman.

"It's not Renaldo Balkman, that's all I can say," said the 6-foot-8 Fil-German during the PBA Media Day at the Esplanade. "As far as I know, it's not Renaldo Balkman."

Balkman, a former teammate of Brownlee in ABL's San Miguel Alab Pilipinas, was rumored to be coming in to beef up the Gin Kings' title retention campaign in the upcoming PBA Commissioner's Cup.

This, as Brownlee works on his appeal for his failed doping test following the 19th Asian Games.

Standhardinger said whoever replaces the beloved PBA import will be welcomed by the Gin Kings.

"Deputy coach Richard (Del Rosario) said we can't compare the new import to Justin," he said.

"Justin is Justin. But whoever the new import is we welcome him. We'll do our best to include him in our offense and win this conference."

Standhardinger said it is important that they will be able to adjust without the presence of their usual reinforcement.

"We keep having to deal with the cards that we're dealt with. When the new import comes in, we need to welcome him. We can not do too much of a comparison."