WATCH: Dwight Ramos featured in NBA’s tip off teaser

MANILA – The NBA is returning on Wednesday, October 25, and Filipino basketball star Dwight Ramos has a short participation in the tip off teaser of the popular basketball league in the world.

In the extended cut, NBA crafted the “Everyone’s Game” teaser which includes Ramos, a Gilas Pilipinas standout, sharing the screen with the likes of Joel Embiid of Philadelphia 76ers, Jamal Murray of Denver Nuggets, and Jayson Tatum of Boston Celtics.

“I’m game,” Ramos responded to Murray’s question: “Are you ready?”.



Courtesy: NBA Philippines

Ramos is now back in Japan after suiting up for the country’s national team in the recently-concluded 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup held in the Philippines.

The 6-foot-4, Filipino-American wingman tallied 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.6 steals in five games during the World Cup.

The athlete returned to Levanga Hokkaido of the Japanese B.League for his second season.

“I felt like they really wanted me back, and that’s kind of the biggest thing for me, to be wanted by the team, so I decided to come back,” Ramos said during the squad’s press conference in Japan.

Ramos, who posted numbers of 9.5 points, 3.8 boards, and 2.8 dimes in 41 games in Japan, also wants to deliver a better showing for his squad to become one of the better teams in the league.

“[I just want] to show how I've improved from last year, I improved after the World Cup. Hopefully, that’s something I could show,” he said.

