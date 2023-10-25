Reyland Torres against Adamson at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

MANILA — University of the Philippines scored a huge bounce back following their overtime loss last weekend.

The Fighting Maroons defeated Adamson University, 77-51, at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Reyland Torres and Malick Diouf combined for 24 points for the Goldwin Monteverde-led squad, with each scoring 12, and Francis Lopez finished with 11 points, which was built on three treys, seven rebounds, and three assists.

But the story of the game was Jerom Lastimosa’s abrupt exit as after he made his Season 86 debut in the first quarter, the Adamson star left the game in the third frame after colliding with Gerry Abadiano at the 5:19 mark.

A 23-9 second quarter, however, is what propelled State-U to the win as this allowed them to create a lead as huge as 26. Adding to this is holding the Soaring Falcons to putting up only 20 points in the first 20 minutes of play.

Still, Lopez said during post-game that this win does not signal anything as they remain focused on reclaiming the UAAP hoops title.

“The job is not finished for us, we still have a lot of things to do.”

Unfortunately for UP, JD Cagulangan also left the game after a yet-to-be-determined injury during the first half.

Joshua Yerro and Eli Ramos finished with seven markers each for the San Marcelino-based squad, while Matt Montebon and OJ Ojarkre scored six each.

UP reclaimed the top-spot at 7-1 after this win, while Adamson fell to 3-5 in the standings.

