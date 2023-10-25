UAAP: Tigresses get revenge against Fighting Maroons

UST's Kent Pastrana in action. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of Santo Tomas showcased its composure in the end game to hand the University of the Philippines its second consecutive defeat in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament.

The Tigresses held on for a 74-72 win on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum, earning a share of second place with their victims in the league standings.

It was also sweet revenge for the Tigresses, who lost in overtime, 73-69, when they played the Fighting Maroons in the first round last October 14.

Kent Pastrana was the star for UST anew, putting up 25 points -- nine of which came in the fourth quarter. She also had six rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

"Bumalik ako sa laro para makatulong sa mga teammates ko at coaches," said Pastrana, who credited the trust of her team for her performance.

Down 60-62 after UP's Kaye Pesquera nailed a three-pointer with six minutes left, the Tigresses leaned on Pastrana and Tantoy Ferrer who combined for 11 points that gave UST a 71-62 cushion with 3:21 to go.

Rhea Sanchez's three and Christie Bariquit's basket gave UP hope at 67-71 with 1:54 on the clock, but center Favour Onoh fouling out with 33.6 seconds on the clock dimmed the Fighting Maroons' chances.

Pesquera then inched UP closer when she scored off a Louna Ozar steal, only for Pastrana to convert at the other end to reinstate UST's four-point barrier with 16.6 seconds left to seal the win.

Ferrer contributed 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block. Rocel Dionisio had 10 points, eight rebounds, and two steals.

Reigning MVP Eka Soriano also helped UST with eight assists, seven steals, and four rebounds to go with her three points.

"It was tight from the very moment of the tip-off until the end," said coach Haydee Ong. "Luckily and I'm happy (that) even (if) we shot only 28%, we got the win over UP."

Ozar led UP with 17 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Pesquera had 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals for the Fighting Maroons. Bariquit scored 11 points as well as made six rebounds and three assists.

The Fighting Maroons fell to the second to third spots in the standings with a 6-2 record.

UST will next face De La Salle University this Sunday at 9 a.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. UP will face Adamson University this Saturday at 2 p.m. at the latter's gym in San Marcelino, Manila.

The Scores:

UST 74 - Pastrana 25, Ferrer 19, Dionisio 10, Ambos 6, Villasin 4, Tacatac 4, Soriano 3, Santos 3, Bron 0, Maglupay 0, Serrano 0, Ly 0, Danganan 0, Amatong 0.

UP 72 - Ozar 17, Pesquera 12, Bariquit 11, Sanchez 11, Maw 7, tapawan 4, Onoh 4, Vingno 4, Lozada 2, Godez 0, Jimenez 0, Sauz 0.

Quarterscores: 22-17, 40-39, 55-55, 74-72.

