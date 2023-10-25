UAAP: Robinson hails MVP candidates Quiambao, Nelle

MANILA — De La Salle stars Kevin Quiambao and Evan Nelle are both in the running for Most Valuable Player honors in UAAP Season 86.

Quiambao is at the top with 84.714 SPs, and Nelle is sitting in third place with 74.167.

The duo also balled out in their drubbing of University of Sto. Tomas on Wednesday, with the former tallying 22 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, five steals, and a block, and the latter contributing 11 markers. 10 assists, and four steals.

For DLSU mentor Topex Robinson, Quiambao’s and Nelle’s numbers as well as their inclusion in the race for the league’s top honors is a testament to La Salle’s depth and how they work better together as a unit.



“You know what’s good about our conversation at the start of our game against UST? We kind of opened up the elephant in the room,” he revealed after their win.

“Just like what he said, I would be a hypocrite if hindi ko aasamin yun if I’m the one who's on that list. We kind of like opened it up that there’s a possibility. ‘Wag na tayo mag bulag-bulagan para at least alam ng lahat na the reason why Kevin and Evan are in the Top 5 is because of everybody.”

“You cannot have an assist if your teammate doesn’t make a basket. ‘Yun yung point dun eh. It’s just a testament of how good we are as individuals.”

Aside from this, the former Phoenix Fuel Masters head coach that this fact also poses a challenge especially since they want to improve from their 4-3 start in the year

“It’s also a challenge of how we’re gonna make that advantage of having those players individually in their gifts to compensate or to blend well with the rest of our local players,” he said.

In addition, Robinson bared that there are already times when DLSU displayed how this can benefit them, especially during instances where some players had to sit out due to injuries.

“Testament ‘yon. Mike [Phillips] wasn’t there, [Jonnel] Policarpio stepped up. The last time we played UE, Raven [Cortez] stepped up. So yun nga yung sinasabi namin. We’d rather have these kinds of challenges at the early onset pa lang ng season.”

“We were struggling in the first round. Obviously, everybody expected us to be number one at the end of the first round, but what’s important sa amin is we kind of opened up the scenarios that if we are together as a team, those three losses that we had, we lost by a margin of four? Three points all of those games? It’s just a testament of how we’re gonna believe in the system that we’re running.

And for the former Red Bull standout, maximizing his squad’s talent will allow them to unlock their potential as they enter the crucial part of the season.

“Yun yung ayaw naming mawala just because of individual accolades and just because of the pressure of representing DLSU. As long as we’re gonna have joy, joy for us is having 30 assists. Guys [will] really enjoy playing for each other, so yun yung mas importante samin, and obviously getting those individual awards, and getting those team awards that we’re gonna get.”