UAAP: NU women turn back Ateneo for 5th straight win

NU's Tin Cayabyab in action. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- National University displayed its poise in the second half to avert an upset against Ateneo de Manila University, 84-74, in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

It was the fifth straight win for the Lady Bulldogs, who improved to 7-1 to take over the No. 1 spot in the league standings. They can still be joined by the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, who are playing the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses as of posting.

Gambian center Jainaba Konateh was pivotal in the win for the seven-time defending champions, putting up 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals. It was a massive improvement from her averages of 4.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in the first round of the tournament.

"We challenged her to play at par with two big guys (Kacey Dela Rosa and Sarah Makanjuola) of Ateneo," said a pleased NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan. "Ateneo's bigs averaged double-doubles before our game so our challenge for her was to be our big guy right there. She did a great job of standing her feet against those two big guys."

Despite Konateh's breakout game, the Lady Bulldogs still needed to dig deep against the Blue Eagles who erased a double-digit halftime deficit to force a 56-all tie midway through the third period.

Konateh then conspired with Ann Pingol, Camille Clarin, Tin Cayabyab, and Princess Fabruada as they pounced on Ateneo's turnovers to build a 13-point advantage at the start of the fourth frame.

The Lady Bulldogs pushed the lead to 16 points, 82-66, with less than four minutes left.

"Credit (to Ateneo) for coming out in the second half with more fire and more desire than us in the first six minutes of that quarter. They were able to tie the ballgame," said Dimaunahan. "I'm happy we got the win pero hindi ako masaya dahil nangyari yung stretch na yun."

Cayabyab led the Lady Bulldogs with 18 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Berbarabe, a one-and-done guard, contributed 11 points, five rebounds, five steals, and two assists while Gypsy Canuto scored 11 points.

The Lady Bulldogs' defense held tight with 19 steals. They forced the Blue Eagles to make 28 turnovers and scored 31 points off of them.

The Blue Eagles fell to a 5-3 record in fourth place. Dela Rosa, the leading candidate for MVP honors after the first round, had 29 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks. Jhazmin Joson had just four points but added nine rebounds and eight assists.

Calago, who fouled out with four minutes left in the game, contributed 16 points, four rebounds, and one steal. Makanjuola had nine points, eight rebounds, and four steals.

Ateneo will look to bounce back against University of the East this Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Scores:

NU 84 - Cayabyab 18, Konateh 14, Berbarabe 11, Canuto 11, Surada 8,Betanio 7, Fabruada 6, Clarin 5, Pingol 4, Bartolo 0, Solis 0, Talas 0.

Ateneo 74 - Dela Rosa 29, Calago 16, Makanjuola 9, Solis 6, Villacruz 6, Joson 4, Eufemiano 2, Cancio 2, Nieves 0, Mataga 0, Angala.

Quarterscores: 33-23, 54-41, 72-59, 84-74.