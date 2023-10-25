L-Jay Gonzales’ game winner against Ateneo at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

MANILA — L-Jay Gonzales’ star shone the brightest on Wednesday following his buzzer-beating three-pointer.

His shot helped Far Eastern University stun Ateneo de Manila University, 62-59, in the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Gonzales scored 19 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals, while also converting three of his five attempts from beyond the arc.

Pat Sleat finished with 12 markers and eight rebounds, and Jorick Bautista also was vital after scoring 10.

Tied at 59 after a couple of turnovers from both teams, Gonzales hit an up-and-under shot from beyond the arc to finally break the deadlock and post their third win of the season.



Before this, only up by seven after a Kai Ballungay lay-in, Gonzales fired a three-pointer at the 6:05 mark of the fourth frame to extend their lead to its biggest at 10, 57-47.

Ballungay, however, resisted giving up just yet as his trey at the 3:34 mark cut the deficit to five, 52-57, with still 3:34 remaining just after they drained two free throws in their earlier possession.

Chris Koon again reduced the lead to three, 54-57, after his jumper and Espinosa’s floater off the glass allowed them to get as close as one at the 1:06 mark.

Plays after, only ahead by one, 57-56, L-Jay Gonzales hit a tough lay-up over three Ateneans to extend their lead to three with under a minute left in the fourth.

He then made a crucial defensive stop in the following play to regain possession, but Pat Sleat committed a backcourt violation, giving Ateneo another chance to send the game into overtime.

Mason Amos hit a booming triple to tie the game at 59 apiece with still 15.0 ticks left, but they failed to capitalize on a FEU turnover as Kai Ballungay’s inbound pass failed and also resulted in an error.

“Expected naman namin na babalik yung Ateneo kasi grabe yung team nila, sobrang disiplinado eh. Yung natutunan namin nung past games namin na kailangan maging composed sa ganong mga sitwasyon," said first-year head coach Denok Miranda.

Koon led the Blue Eagles in scoring with 14 points, while Amos had 11 markers and three assists.

The Scores:

FEU 62 – Gonzales 19, Sleat 12, Bautista 10, Torres 7, Faty 7, Bagunu 5, Ona 2, Tempra 0, Competente 0.



Ateneo 59 – Koon 14, Amos 11, Ballungay 9, Obasa 7, Espinosa 7, Brown 6, Quitevis 2, Chiu 2, Lazaro 1, Credo 0, Bongo 0, Nieto 0.



Quarterscores: 15-9, 30-27, 44-41, 62-59