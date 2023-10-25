UAAP: Baclaan saves the day as NU escapes UE

Kean Baclaan against UE at the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

MANILA — Kean Baclaan’s timely three-pointer allowed National University to post their fifth straight win of the season.

The Bulldogs escaped University of the East, 64-61, in the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Baclaan delivered 18 points, five rebounds, and three assists, and Jake Figueroa finished with 12 markers, two steals, two rebounds, and two-of-two from the free-throw line which sealed the deal for the Jeff Napa-led squad.

Despite being up by 14 in the early goings, the Bulldogs saw themselves down, 55-59, with only over five minutes left in the game.

Plays after, National U managed to trim the lead to two, and that is when Baclaan hit a huge triple at the 2:29 mark of the fourth to finally reclaim the lead.

Leading Rookie of the Year candidate Precious Momowei as well as Ethan Galang had failed opportunities to steal the victory and avoid a crucial loss that sent them further down the standings, and it was Figueroa’s pair of makes from the charity stripe that allowed NU to claim the number one spot at the standings as of present.

Napa commented during post-game that this match was a much-needed challenge as they hope to maintain their dominant run in the season.

"Kailangan siguro namin pagdaanan itong challenge na ito against UE para ma-strengthen yung kailangan naming gawin pa sa obstacle na papasukin namin coming to second round. It's a hard-fought win, at least good comeback," he said.

Remogat scored 18 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and eight steals, but he admitted that it was their errors that deprived them of the win.

“Kung hindi sana kami nag-collapse, kami sana yung nanalo.”

Momowei added 15 markers and 11 boards in the loss.

NU improved to 7-1, while UE fell to 2-6.

The Scores:

NU 64 – Baclaan 18, Figueroa 12, Yu 9, Palacielo 7, Enriquez 5, Malonzo 4, Lim 3, Manansala 2, John 2, Casinillo 1, Parks 1, Delos Reyes 0, Gulapa 0, Jumamoy 0.



UE 61 – Remogat 18, Momowei 15, Sawat 8, Cruz-Dumont 7, Lingolingo 3, Galang 3, Alcantara 3, Maglupay 2, Tulabut 2, Fikes 0, Spandonis 0, Gilbuena 0, Langit 0.



Quarterscores: 20-12, 38-30, 50-48, 64-61