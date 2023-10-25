UAAP: Aquino takes charge in FEU women's big win over UE

FEU's Queenie Aquino. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Queenie Aquino took charge early to steer Far Eastern University to a comfortable 64-47 triumph over the University of the East in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament, Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Aquino, a second-year shooting guard, fired 16 of her 23 points in the first half to set the tone for the Lady Tams. She also added three assists and a steal as they opened the second round of the tournament on a strong note.

"Hindi pa rin natatapos yung game namin. Start palang ‘to. Ginagawa namin tong stepping stone namin papunta sa next games namin," said Aquino. "Sinasabi ni Coach Bert (Flores) sa amin (na) wag lagi kami kay Josee (Kaputu). Kailangan namin mag-contribute para at least pag off si Josee, nandun kami para magbigay ng tulong sa team."

Powered by Aquino’s hot start, the Lady Tamaraws led by as much as 21 points in the first half. FEU maintained its control of the game in the third quarter, only allowing UE to trim the deficit to just 41-30 off a Kat Ruiz basket early in the period.

Aquino restored order for FEU, scoring five unanswered points while Kaputu and Shane Salvani converted one free throw each to give the Lady Tams their biggest lead at 60-37 with 6:34 to go in the game.

FEU snapped its four-game losing streak and rose to fifth place in the standings with a 3-5 record. They have already surpassed last season's win total, when the Lady Tamaraws managed just two wins in 14 games.

Kapatu contributed 15 points, 16 rebounds, three steals, and two assists. However, she also committed eight turnovers — the most from the Lady Tamaraws in the game, highlighting a consistent problem for FEU this season.

Flores lamented the Lady Tamaraws' tendency to turn over the ball to the opposition. The Lady Tamaraws averaged 29.0 turnovers in the first round and they committed 31 against the Lady Warriors. UE also outrebounded them, 36 to 24.

"Kasi ilang games na, kalaban namin lagi FEU lang din. FEU to FEU," said Flores. "Bakit? Kasi turnover ng turnover, kami lang kalaban ng sarili namin — 28, 30. Isipin mo dalawang laro na yan. Kaya gusto namin i-improve talaga yung turnovers namin tsaka rebounds."

FEU will look to build on this win by upsetting defending champion National University this Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Adamson University Gym.

On the other hand, Minslie Paule led UE with 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals while Trixie Burgos had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

UE has now suffered 31 consecutive losses. The Lady Warriors last tasted victory on September 21, 2019 — a 68-66 win against University of the Philippines at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

UE will next face Ateneo this Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The Scores:

FEU 64 - Aquino 23, Kaputu 15, Manguiat 5, Delos Santos 4, Ong 4, Dela Torre 3, Antonio 3, Del Prado 2, Nagma 2, Cabahug 2, Salvani 1, Caringal 0, Pasilang 0, Paras 0, Amargo 0.

UE 47 - Paule 17, Burgos 13, Lorena 5, Pedregosa 4, Delig 3, Ruiz 3, Ronquillo 2, Yanez 0, Kone 0, Anastacio 0.

Quarterscores: 23-11, 39-26, 53-35, 64-47.

