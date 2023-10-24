Manny Pacquiao (C) of the Philippines fights against DK Yoo of South Korea during their exhibition boxing match in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, on Dec. 11, 2022. Jung Yeon-je, AFP/File



MANILA — Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday said he was waiting for the International Olympic Committee's green light for him to compete in the Paris 2024 Games.

“Bale sumulat na yung Olympic Committee natin dito sa Pilipinas kung pwede mag-participate tayo sa Olympics sa Paris,” Pacquiao said at the sidelines of the South Division quarterfinals match between the GenSan Warriors and the Muntinlupa Cagers.

“Naghintay lang tayo ng go signal ng Olympics Committee na ok na tayo, pero nag-training tayo for next year,” he continued.

The former 8-division world champion also addressed his supposed rematch with former rival Floyd “Money” Mayweather, saying, “Nagti-training ako everyday... Abangan niyo na lang yung mga susunod na mga updates sa Pacquiao-Mayweather.”

“Baka this week or next week, abangan niyo lang po,” the 44-year-old added.

In the meantime, he thanked fans of the 6-year-old Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

“Malaki pa ang plano natin para sa MPBL... para palawakin pa sa buong kapuluan, sa buong bansa kaya patindi nang patindi yung bakbakan sa MPBL. At meron din tayong mag-iistart na rin yung MPBL inter-barangay para yung mga grassroots ma-develop natin at maipakita yung talent nila sa larangan ng basketball,” Pacquiao said.

“So maraming salamat sa inyong pagsuporta, mga media, sa sambayanang Pilipino,” he added.

The GenSan Warriors defeated the Muntinlupa Cagers 85-78 to move on to the South Division semifinals and face Batangas on Saturday.