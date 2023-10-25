NCAA: St. Benilde snaps Mapua's winning streak

MANILA -- College of St. Benilde handed the Mapua Cardinals only their second loss of NCAA Season 99 on Wednesday, holding on for a 65-61 victory at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Blazers snapped the Cardinals' six-game winning streak, sinking the league-leaders to 8-2. The win improved St. Benilde's record to 6-4, putting them in a three-way tie for fourth place with Jose Rizal University and Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Miguel Corteza starred with 17 points, while Will Gozum added 11 points in just 15 minutes before fouling out late for the Blazers.

The Cardinals were within two points, 59-52, inside the final four minutes when Mark Sangco beat the shot-clock buzzer with an off-balance three-pointer that gave the Blazers a 62-57 lead. After a stop on the other end, Corteza added another triple to pad St. Benilde's advantage.

Paolo Hernandez had an opportunity to bring Mapua within one possession when he went to the line with 43.2 seconds to go and the Cardinals down 65-61. But he muffed both free throws, and the Blazers held on the rest of the way.

Clint Escamis had 19 points, five rebounds, five steals, and three assists in the loss for Mapua, while Jopet Soriano added 14 points. Hernandez had 10 points and went 6-of-9 from the stripe.

The scores:

CSB 65- Corteza 17, Gozum 11, Oczon 8, Marcos 8, Sangco 7, Carlos 6, Arciaga 4, Marasigan 3, Jarque 1, Turco 0, Cajucom 0, Jalalon 0

MAPUA 61- Escamis 19, Soriano 14, Hernandez 10, Recto 8, Cuenco 4, Rosillo 2, Bonifacio 2, Igliane 2, Dalisay 0, Asuncion 0, Bancale 0, Fornis 0

Quarterscores: 21-17; 37-31; 51-45; 65-61

