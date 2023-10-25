NCAA: Big fourth quarter pushes Perpetual past Letran

MANILA -- The Perpetual Help Altas used a big fourth quarter run to break the hearts of the Letran Knights, 73-61, in the second round of the NCAA Season 99 tournament on Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Altas limited the defending champions to a paltry six points in the decisive quarter, erasing a double-digit deficit en route to their fourth win of the season.

Perpetual Help, which had 24 points in the final period, completed a sweep of the Knights. They had also routed the defending champions, 74-59, in their first round encounter last October 15.

"In my three seasons in the NCAA, dun lang ako nanalo sa kanila sa first round tapos ngayon," Perpetual Help coach Myk Saguiguit said.

Marcus Nitura led the way for the Altas with 17 points and seven rebounds, along with four steals and two assists in a 31-minute stint. Art Roque delivered a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double, while veteran Jelo Razon had 13 points.

Angelo Gelsano produced 10 points in just 15 minutes, coming off the bench to help the Altas complete their rally.

"Ako po pinagtuunan ko langh depensa, yung na shoot ko bonus na lang," said Gelsano, a product of Perpetual Help's high school program.

Meanwhile, John Abis pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds on top of seven points and two blocks, filling in the shoes of starting center Mark Omega who missed the game due to health issues.

"Mindset ko talaga gusto ko lang maglaro kasi kulang kami sa big man kaya doble sipag ko," said Abis.

It was another heartbreaking defeat for the Knights, who were up 59-51 on a Jay Garupil lay up with less than nine minutes left in the showdown. They could not hold on to the lead, however, with the Altas taking over from there.

Paolo Javillonar had 14 points and eight boards in a losing effort for the Knights, who fell to 1-9 in the season.

The scores:

UPHSD 73- Nitura 17, Roque 16, Razon 13, Gelsano 10, Pagaran 8, Abis 7, Orgo 2, Barcuma 0, Nunez 0, Ferreras 0, Omega 0, Boral 0

Letran 61- Javillonar 14, Cuajao 11, Garupil 10, Ariar 7, Reyson 7, Santos 6, Monje 6, Nunag 0, Go 0, Bautista 0, Bojorcelo 0

Quarterscores: 16-25; 36-41; 49-55; 73-61