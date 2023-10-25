MPL Season 12: RSG makes quick work of Omega to start playoffs

Nathanael "Nathzzz" Estrologo celebrates after winning a match against Smart Omega during the MPL Season 12 playoffs.

MANILA - RSG Philippines made quick work of Smart Omega to kick off their MPL Season 12 playoff campaign at the EVM Convention Center in Quezon City.

"Sila yung gumagawa ng dapat ginagawa namin, so yun yung I think late na namin na-adjust or hindi namin na-adjust kaya hindi kami nakapag-score ng kahit isa," Coach Ronel "Stronger" Tan said in a post-match press conference.

RSG Philippines mounted a 9,000 gold lead in Game 3 as they thwarted Omega, who failed to reach the top 4 for the third straight season.

Darryl "Irrad" Tuazon erupted with 7 kills and 4 assists as he lifted RSG Philippines to match point.

"In terms of draft pa lang, kasi kung paano kami magdraft is kami ang nagbibigay ng pressure sa gilid or nagiisplit. Kung mapapansin sa naging laro namin sila may mga hero na malakas mag-split and iniipit nila si Kelra," Stronger said.

Omega will end their campaign at 5th to 6th place.

Meanwhile, RSG Philippines will duke off against AP Bren tomorrow at 6 P.M.