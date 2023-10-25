Blacklist International celebrates after eliminating Onic Philippines to start their MPL Season 12 campaign. Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA (UPDATE) - Blacklist International kicked off their MPL Season 12 playoff campaign by eliminating Onic Philippines in a 3-2 thriller at the EVM Convention Center in Quezon City.

Sensui drew a unique Popol and Kupa pick heading into the series.

"Si Sensui nagsuggest [ng Popol and Kupa pick] and naging effective sa practice and in case pasok siya sa lineup kukunin talaga namin," head coach Aniel "MasterTheBasics" Jiandani said in a post-match interview.

Both teams figured in a back-and-forth, and Onic Philippines seemed to find a solution to the jungler Popol and Kupa pick by denying it any jungle creeps in Game 3.

But Blacklist surged forward with a dominant Game 5 showing thanks to Kiel "Oheb" Soriano, who led the team with three kills and an assist. The M3 World Championship MVP came away with the Series MVP nod.

"Marami pa kaming bago [na ihahanda] so ilalabas namin 'yon bukas," MasterTheBasics said.

Meanwhile Sensui, who spent two seasons with Onic, turned emotional as he eliminated his former team.

"Matagal ko po silang nakasama, tapos ako pa ang naglaglag sa kanila,"

Onic Philippines will end their campaign at 5th to 6th place.

Blacklist International will face reigning MPL champions ECHO on Thursday at 2 P.M, for a chance at the upper bracket finals.