President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. joins the nation in celebrating the triumph of Filipino athletes at the 19th Asian Games, during the 'Gabi ng Parangal at Pasasalamat Para sa Bayaning Atletang Pilipino' at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on October 25, 2023. Alfred Frias, NIB-PNA RTVM screengrab

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday reiterated his support to Filipino athletes and vowed to provide assistance even to injured players who represent the country.

In his speech at the "Gabi ng Parangal at Pasasalamat Para sa Bayaning Atletang Pilipino" where medalists of the 19th Asian Games were honored, Marcos, Jr. said their victory helped boost Filipinos' morale.

"Nagdala kayo ng ligaya sa Pilipinas. Marami tayong hinaharap na kung minsan ay nakakalungkot. Ngunit dahil sa ginawa ninyo, nakangiti ang buong Pilipinas," said the President at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

"Mataas ang morale ng Pinoy ngayon," he added, praising young athletes.

Marcos said his administration would continue programs on sports development so athletes could better compete in the future, as the Philippine Sports Commission rolls out its 5-year sports development plan through 2028.

The plan sought to resolve Filipino athletes' issues through government and private sector collaboration.

"Lahat ng ating kayang gawin para suportahan ang ating mga atleta ay ating ginagawa. We provide assistance to state universities and colleges to fix and refurbish ang sports facilities. We explore partnerships with the private sector to construct basketball courts in public schools, gyms, facilities," said Marcos.

Aside from this, the President directed the sports commission to work with the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation and other relevant agencies to strengthen the country's medical and scientific athlete services unit to help injured players.

"We need to help our injured athletes so they can recover quickly and they can get back in the game," he said.

The Presidential Communications Office said all 33 medalists would receive incentives from the PSC through PAGCOR totaling P19.1 million.

Additional incentives from the Office of the President, amounting to a collective P22.8 million pesos, will also be granted.

Filipino athletes won four gold medals, two silvers, and 12 bronzes from the continental sports spectacle in Hangzhou.

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena, jiu-jitsu fighters Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez, and the Gilas Pilipinas basketball teams won the country's golds, with Obiena also setting a new Asian Games record and Gilas ending a six-decade gold medal drought in basketball.

"Magpasalamat tayo sa mga atleta natin at pinaalala niyo sa lahat ng Pilipinas at sa buong mundo kung gaano kagaling ang mga Pilipino kapag nagkaisa at sabay sabay na nagtutulungan ganito ang nagiging resulta," said Marcos.

"Hindi namin akalain na ganito karami ang medalya na makukuha natin. Hindi namin akalain na ganito ang resulta na ibibigay ng ating bayaning atleta para sa kanilang minamahal sa Pilipinas," he added.

Gold medalists each received P2 million as mandated by the law. Silver medalists get P1 million while bronze winners receive P400,000.

-- With a report from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News.

