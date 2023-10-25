The FEU Tamaraws celebrate after L-Jay Gonzales hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to defeat the Ateneo Blue Eagles. UAAP Media.

MANILA — L-Jay Gonzales’ buzzer-beating shot was huge for Far Eastern University as it allowed them to improve to 3-5 in the season.

For Tamaraws head coach Denok Miranda, however, it was a shot that reminded him of a certain attempt that he missed during the UAAP Season 67 Men’s Basketball Tournament Finals in 2004.

“Naalala ko yung up-and-under [ko] kanina, kaya hindi ako nag react nung na-shoot niya eh,” he said following their win against Ateneo de Manila University.

“Nag flashback yung 2004, ‘yon yung last shot ko, yung last year ko, yung back-to-back champion dapat [kaso] na-miss ‘ko yung ganung tira.”

But Miranda has moved on from that series, which saw them eventually being awarded the title after it was known that De La Salle University fielded players who were deemed ineligible.

And for the former Petron Blaze point guard, what makes Gonzales’ shot is that he allowed them to return to the Final Four hunt after they improved to 3-5 in the standings.

“Sa kanya three points, sa akin two points lang, so okay na yun kahit namintis ko, basta nanalo kami ngayon. Tapos na yun tsaka nabalik din yung championship na ‘yun sa amin,” he said.

This win, in addition, was historic for Miranda as he is now the only coach so far that has swept Ateneo coach Tab Balwin during the league’s elimination rounds.

But he quickly shrugged this off and went to express his gratitude to Baldwin, even revealing that he adapted some of the former Gilas Pilipinas mentor’s strategies.

“Nagpapasalamat din ako kay coach Tab kasi ang dami ko natutunan sa kanya. Nagpaalam din ako sa kanya na ib-blueprint ko yung system niya,” he said.

“Coach Tab is one of the best coaches in the UAAP.”