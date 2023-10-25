Magnolia's Ian Sangalang. PBA Images

MANILA -- Ian Sangalang now considers himself fully fit to play after going through complications related to his thyroid.

The Magnolia big man has been hampered by thyroid problems during the tail end of last season's PBA, causing him to lose a considerable amount of size and weight.

He briefly returned to action during the PBA On Tour, but was again sidelined after gaining too much weight.

"Alam naman ng lahat kung bakit ako nawala last conference and 'yung On Tour limited lang din ako kasi hindi pa rin ako okay that time," said the left-handed power forward during the PBA's Media Day, Wednesday.

"Ngayon masasabi kong I'm ready this coming conference... Nakapagprepare na ko nung nagtraining na kami," he added.

Sangalang explained he suffered from hyperthyroidism, which sped up his metabolism and left him lethargic.

"Noong time nag-lose weight ako, sobrang payat ko. Hindi namin alam na may hyperthyroid na pala ako. Thank God nalaman namin early at delikado pala for an athlete," he said.

He got himself treated and reversed the thyroid process. This allowed him to suit up for some preseason games.

But Sangalang later found out that this time he has been afflicted by hypothryroidism which caused him to balloon in weight. This led to his withdrawal from the PBA on Tour.

"Lumaro pa ko noong on tour, yung pala hindi pa okay. That time, naging hypho naman pala ako, lumalaki na ko ng sobra," he said.

The doctors later prescribed him medication that put his thyroid in control.

Now, he is eager to get back into action.

"Now bumalik ako sa normal na pakiramdam ko, sabi ko 100 percent sure this conference ready na ko," said the 6-foot-7 Lubao, Pampanga native.