Coach Ayo says no hard feelings over Teng's move to SMB

Converge coach Aldin Ayo talks about his team's preparation for the PBA Commissioner's Cup. Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Coach Aldin Ayo admitted it was hard to let go of their scorer in Jeron Teng, who signed with San Miguel Beer after failing to come into terms with Converge.

The FiberXers were forced to let go of the former De La Salle Archer after a failed contract negotiation.

Teng has since moved to San Miguel, the powerhouse PBA team where his father Alvin Teng used to play.

"Of course it was difficult (letting Teng go). He was our second best scorer," said Ayo. "He's very familiar with our system but there are things we're beyond control of."

"(Losing players) is part of our job, it's part of being here in the PBA."

Although Ayo has not spoken with Teng after the latter left the FiberXers, the coach said everything is good between them.

"I think OK naman kami," said Ayo, who also mentored Teng during his La Salle years.

"Kami naman ni Jeron magkasama na sa La Salle. Noong naghiwalay kami noon Ok rin naman kami. "

Meanwhile, Ayo said he will be fielding a hardworking Converge team in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

"We're not the most talented team," he said. "We're the youngest team."

"Since we're young, we lacked experience. But yung kakulangan na 'yun will be contested by passion and commitment."