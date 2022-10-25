Second season of CCE set for November

MANILA, Philippines -- After a successful inaugural season, the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) returns to action next month for Season 2 featuring stronger, bolder and better competition.

With an expected even playing field on deck, 10 established schools and universities are raring to go to strut their stuff anew in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang starting on November 4 in a collective bid to strengthen the Esports movement in the collegiate ranks.

Season 1 champion Lyceum of the Philippines University looms as the tournament favorite with an intact core led by MVP Mark Kenneth Delos Reyes, a student of the country's first-ever Bachelor in Esports academic program.

The Pirates also reigned supreme in the Varsity Cup, featuring varsity basketball athletes, that serves as a launching event of CCE as the newest collegiate esports league in the country.

But Lyceum is not expecting a walk in the park as they brace for hungrier opposition led by runner-up and fierce rival San Sebastian College-Recoletos.

The Golden Stags got swept, 0-2, in the Season 1 grand finals that was held before a packed crowd at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall, making them an extra motivated squad to hammer out a sweet vengeance this time around.

San Sebastian already displayed a glimpse of that capability after scoring a huge 2-0 sweep of the Pirates in the semifinals of the ML Pro Series (MPS) Sea Campus Invitational Summer 2022 backed by CCE last week en route to a runner-up finish.

Aside from the Golden Stags, eight more squads led by Season 1 lower bracket finalists De La Salle-College of St. Benilde and Mapua University are tipped to give the fancied Pirates a run of their own money.

Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Arellano University, San Beda University, Emilio Aguinaldo College, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta and Jose Rizal University will be no push-overs either in a bid to make heads turn after a shaky campaign in Season 1.

Organizers of the competition are determined to put together an even better tournament in a bid to continue the development of the local collegiate esports scene -- on and off the virtual arenas.

"We're excited for the next season and how it will play out. The first season opened the doors for the schools to see just how big esports has gone through the years and I expect the second season to build on the momentum that we built," said CCE president Stanley Lao.

Since its foundation last year, CCE with Lao as president and Waiyip Chong as commissioner, has created newer and bigger platforms for aspiring esports players after also organizing the Commission on Higher Education's Friendship Games that featured esports for the first time ever.

That's on top of the international event MPS SEA Campus Invitational that included teams from Vietnam.