PVL: F2 bucks Mau's absence to sweep PLDT

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers improved to 2-2 in the PVL Reinforced Conference. PVL Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) F2 Logistics did not miss a beat even without Kalei Mau, as they swept past the PLDT High Speed Hitters in the PVL Reinforced Conference on Tuesday evening at the Philsports Arena.

The Cargo Movers dismissed PLDT in straight sets, 25-19, 25-22, 25-20, for their second win in a row to even out their record in the tournament.

F2 Logistics got it done even without their top spiker Mau, who was in street clothes against the High Speed Hitters after getting hurt in their previous contest. Mau cramped up in the second set of the Cargo Movers' first win, a 25-17, 25-21, 25-16 sweep of UAI-Army last week.

"We just have to be ready," F2 Logistics coach Benson Bocboc said. "Some situations, we cannot control. So kung ano man dumating, we just have to be ready, and the other players also are ready to step up naman."

Without Mau, veteran import Lindsay Stalzer led the way with 19 points on 15 kills, two blocks and two aces for the Cargo Movers. Kianna Dy earned Player of the Game honors with 12 points, 11 of which came on kills.

The Cargo Movers won comfortably in the first set but needed to hold on in the second frame, where the High Speed Hitters got within two points, 20-22, after a miscommunication between Kim Fajardo and Aby Maraño.

But PLDT cut short its own momentum when Rhea Dimaculangan committed a service error. A hit by Eli Soyud kept them alive, but Shola Alvarez responded to put the Cargo Movers at set point, 24-21. PLDT import Elena Samoilenko saved a set point, but Iris Tolenada's 1-2 play sealed the frame for F2.

A 3-0 start to the third set gave the Cargo Movers the momentum they needed, and they held off the High Speed Hitters the rest of the way. PLDT was still within striking distance, 22-19, off hits by Erika Santos and Eli Soyud but another service error from Dimaculangan allowed F2 to stay in control, 23-19.

Samoilenko's attack error put the Cargo Movers at match point, 24-19. Though the PLDT import scored from the back row to keep them alive, Stalzer responded with her own pipe attack to hand F2 Logistics the win.

"As soon as we got in the locker room, I could tell the team meant business today. So I'm really proud of all of us," said Stalzer, who was disappointed after the Cargo Movers dropped their first two games of the conference.

They are now at 2-2, keeping them in the hunt for a spot in the semifinals.

PLDT, meanwhile, fell to 1-3. The High Speed Hitters have lost three games in a row since opening their campaign with a five-set triumph over UAI-Army.

Samoilenko was the lone player in double-digits for PLDT, with 17 points.

Related video: