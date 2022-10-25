PVL: Chery Tiggo downs Choco Mucho to stay unbeaten

The Chery Tiggo Crossovers improved to 4-0 in the PVL Reinforced Conference. PVL Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) The Chery Tiggo Crossovers rolled to a fourth consecutive triumph in the PVL Reinforced Conference after powering past the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, Tuesday at the Philsports Arena.

The Crossovers recovered from a blip in the second set and showed their poise in the fourth to secure a 29-27, 18-25, 25-16, 25-20 triumph. They improved to 4-0 in the conference, rising to the solo lead in the standings.

A win in their next game will assure Chery Tiggo of a spot in the semifinals of the tournament, a massive improvement for a team that missed the playoffs in both the Open and Invitational conferences.

"Noong bandang gitna, medyo nawala kami kasi gumanda rin 'yung galaw ng kabila. Pero kahit papaano, 'yung composure ng team namin is hindi nawala," Chery Tiggo coach Clarence Esteban said of his team. "'Yung pagkapit at the end, hanggang doon sa dulo, andoon sila na gustong manalo talaga."

Mylene Paat produced big numbers once again, with 25 points on 21 kills, two blocks and two aces. The veteran played through cramps in the fourth set to help anchor their defense down the stretch. EJ Laure had 15 points and Czarina Carandang added nine; both players were crucial in the Crossovers' fightback in Set 4.

Their import, Jelena Cvijovic, had 10 points, 21 excellent receptions, and eight digs.

As a team, Chery Tiggo had a 59-46 advantage in kills against the Flying Titans, who dropped to 2-2 with the loss.

Choco Mucho looked poised to extend the match after surging to a 16-13 lead off two straight errors by Laure and an ace from Kat Tolentino. But the Crossovers came out of the technical timeout with renewed focus, and scored six consecutive points to take control of the match.

Carandang accounted for three points in the run, including a rejection of Des Cheng that gave them the lead for good, 17-16.

Back-to-back aces by Laure pushed their lead to four, 22-18, and a clutch hit from Cvijovic made it 23-19. Choco Mucho import Odina Aliyeva scored to keep the Flying Titans alive, but a crosscourt hit by Dindin Santiago-Manabat in the next rally put the Crossovers at match point.

Aliyeva again tried to come up with a clutch hit for Choco Mucho, but her hit was rejected by Roselle Baliton to give Chery Tiggo the win in two hours and 14 minutes.

"Si Ate My [Paat] po, sabi niya kanina, kapitan natin. Hindi naman natatapos sa 16 'yung volleyball eh. Kapitan natin, i-claim na natin 'to, i-claim natin. Paulit-ulit lang namin sinasabi 'yun kanina," said Carandang.

Chery Tiggo outlasted the Flying Titans in an extended opening set, with Paat and Jaila Atienza coming up with clutch plays in the closing stretch. Choco Mucho recovered in the second frame but couldn't hold on to the momentum, as their offense sputtered in the third while giving up 16 attack points to the Crossovers.

Aliyeva led Choco Mucho with 21 points to go with 10 digs and 11 receptions, while Tolentino finished with 15 markers. Denden Lazaro-Revilla was credited with 14 digs and 14 receptions in the loss.

