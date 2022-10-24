Chery Tiggo currently has a 3-0 record in the Reinforced Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Chery Tiggo is putting its spotless record on the line when it clashes with Choco Mucho in the PVL Reinforced Conference on Tuesday afternoon at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Crossovers share the top spot with the Creamline Cool Smashers with identical 3-0 win-loss records. Their third win was a come-from-behind affair against the Akari Chargers, which saw Chery Tiggo overcome the absence of Dindin Santiago-Manabat to win in five frames.

Santiago-Manabat's absence may pose a problem when the Crossovers face a surging Choco Mucho squad. The Flying Titans dropped their conference-opener to Petro Gazz but have since beaten F2 Logistics and PLDT.

A victory by Chery Tiggo will put the inaugural pro league champions back in the solo lead but a reversal will leave idle Creamline alone at the top and net Choco Mucho a share of second place with the Crossovers.

Opening serve is at 2:30 p.m.

Capping the day's double-header is a showdown between F2 Logistics and PLDT at 5:30 p.m.

The Cargo Movers are looking to build on their breakthrough win last week -- a straight sets romp over UAI-Army that saw ace libero Dawn Macandili return to action.

PLDT, meanwhile, hopes to recover from their collapse against Choco Mucho and snap a two-game slide.

