PH to be part of FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy Tour

The World Cup trophy is displayed at an official Maori welcome a day before the football draw ceremony for the Australia and New Zealand 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, in Auckland on October 21, 2022. William West, AFP.



MANILA, Philippines -- The FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy will make a stop in the Philippines for its Trophy Tour next year, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) announced on Tuesday.

PFF secretary-general Atty. Ed Gastanes revealed during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum that FIFA has already contacted the national federation regarding the event.

"We have received notice that the Philippines is part of the Trophy Tour of the Women's World Cup 2023," said Gastanes. "That's a good occasion to drum up support in the Philippines."

Details of the Trophy Tour have yet to be formalized but Gastanes and PFF president Mariano "Nonong" Araneta believe that it will be a perfect opportunity to hype up the Philippine national women's football team ahead of their campaign in the World Cup.

The Filipinas qualified for next year's event in New Zealand and Australia after making it to the semifinals of the AFC Women's Asian Cup in February. They had been drawn in Group A, along with co-host New Zealand, Switzerland, and Norway.

"We will have a series of meetings to plan for the event," said Gastanes. "Siyempre, dadalhin dito ang trophy and siyempre merong mga celebrity players diyan, mga officials. So it will be a big event."

In 2019, the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy Tour kicked off in the host city of Paris, France in February before making its way through all 24 participating nations.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup features an expanded field of 32 countries.

RELATED VIDEO: