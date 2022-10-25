Mylene Paat celebrates after scoring a point for the Chery Tiggo Crossovers. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Mylene Paat refused to let a bout with cramps keep her from playing against Choco Mucho on Tuesday, providing much-needed leadership for the Chery Tiggo Crossovers.

The veteran opposite spiker fired 25 points on 21 kills, two blocks and two aces in the Crossovers' four-set triumph over the Flying Titans, which hiked their record to 4-0 in the PVL Reinforced Conference.

"Sobrang proud ako sa team ko," said Paat after they came away with a 29-27, 18-25, 25-16, 25-20 triumph to take the solo lead in the tournament. "Sobrang thankful din ako kasi nakita ko talaga na 'yung naka-back up 'yung bawat isa. So, ayun, sobrang thankful talaga ako."

Paat suffered cramps early in the fourth set, with the Crossovers trailing, 10-8, against Choco Mucho. She revealed after the game that she still struggled with cramps down the stretch, but was not about to leave the contest.

Her crosscourt hit tied the set at 13, and her teammates stepped up the rest of the way with Cza Carandang and EJ Laure delivering crucial points that allowed the Crossovers to take control.

"Ganoon naman talaga eh, para tayong sundalo. Masasaktan, madadapa, babangon pa rin," said Paat of her decision to keep playing.

While Paat was unable to add to her scoring total in the closing stages, she was a factor in their net and floor defense and served as the steadying presence for her team. Carandang credited her for motivating them in the clutch, when they turned back the Flying Titans.

"Si Ate My po, sabi niya kanina, kapitan natin. Hindi naman natatapos sa 16 'yung volleyball eh. Kapitan natin, i-claim na natin 'to, i-claim natin. Paulit-ulit lang namin sinasabi 'yun kanina," said Carandang.

At 4-0, the Crossovers need just one more game to qualify for the semis -- a remarkable achievement for the team after they missed the playoffs in back-to-back conferences.

Paat wants her team to keep their focus amid their hot start, and is wary of falling into a trap in their next assignments.

"Sobrang thankful, pero dapat hindi kami ma-overwhelm, kasi kailangan pa rin namin pagtrabahuhan lahat ng games namin," she said. "Kailangan talaga magsipag pa kami lalo, magpursige, and gustuhin namin 'yung ginagawa namin. Isa-puso't isip namin, lahat ng mga tinuturo sa amin."

