MANILA -- Renejay "RENEJAY" Bacarse's appearance with Tier One Entertainment CEO Tryke Gutierrez sparked rumors of his future plans in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang scene.

Speculations is rife that the Nexplay EVOS star could be making a move to the reigning ML:BB Pro League champs.

Asked about this, Gutierrez said it was "up to the scouting team" to decide .

“The off-season is something that we’re always excited about. 'Di ba we made one of the greatest trades in ML:BB history so everything’s open pero it’s clearly not my decision -- it’s the scouting team and all. So nothing is impossible. 'Yun lang ang masasabi ko," Gutierrez said moments after Blacklist International reclaimed the MPL crown -- its third in four seasons.

Gutierrez was referring to the trade of Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol, in exchange for dynamic duo Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, who were with Onic at the time.

The trade paid dividends for Blacklist, who went on to win two straight MPL Philippines titles, and a world title to boot, which they will defend in Jakarta, Indonesia from January 1 to 15.

Renejay was part of the Nexplay EVOS squad that fell to 8th place, with a 2-12 record during the regular season, missing the playoffs for the first time since they joined the league in Season 6.