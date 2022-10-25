Fran Yu joins Sam Adjani and Gino Quillamor in the opening of the first Reebok store in the country at the SM Megamall in Mandaluyong. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Colegio de San Juan de Letran's team captain Fran Yu is on a roll inside and outside the basketball court.

A day after being named as the latest NCAA Season 98 player of the week, Yu was officially launched as one of the newest brand ambassadors of sports apparel brand Reebok.

Yu joined other endorsers Sam Adjani and Gino Quillamor on Tuesday at the opening of the first Reebok store in the country at the SM Megamall in Mandaluyong.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, the basketball player shared that it was Letran’s assistant coach and PBA star L.A. Tenorio, who endorsed him to the brand.

It was an easy decision for the Letran cager to accept the offer, knowing that it is also the same sports brand that his idol, former NBA MVP Allen Iverson, is promoting.

“Sobrang idol ko si Allen Iverson. Siguro hindi ako nagba-basketball kung hindi dahil dun. Isang karangalan na makuha ako ng Reebok. Hindi ako nag-dalawang isip,” he said.

Just like how he owned up the responsibility to lead the Knight in the NCAA, Yu is embracing the challenge to be the face of Reebok as its relaunches in the country.

“Isang karangalan at saka sobrang saya kasi nag-relaunch sila, kailangan naming buhayin 'yung Reebok ulit dito sa Pilipinas. Naatasan ako na isa sa mga tumulong sa kanala kaya sobrang blessed. At saka thankful ako sa tiwalang binigay nila,” Yu added.

According to Jocelle Pe, marketing head of Sports Central, the new distributor of Reebok in the Philippines, the Megamall store features the new concept of the brand.

Pe said the new store was patterned after the concept, look, and feel of the sports brand in other parts of the world.

She also took pride in their newest ambassadors, explaining that they embody the brand’s identity that highlights the tagline “Life is not a spectator sport.”

“Movement makers are not just about staying on the sidelines. They really make a point and go after their passion. They’re all about having fun, versatility, form and function in what they wear,” Pe said.

“We are not only looking at them being pioneers or good athletes in their field, but also what they stand for — personifying life is not a spectator sport and movement maker persona.”

Last Monday, Yu got the nod from the Collegiate Press Corps as the NCAA Player of the Week after steering the Letran Knights to a six-game winning run.

In his last three outings, the Tondo-born playmaker averaged a well-rounded 12.67 points, 5 boards, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game as the Knights pulled off wins over University of Perpetual Help, Arellano, and San Sebastian College.

Letran has now ascended to solo second spot in the standings with a 9-3 win-loss card.

RELATED VIDEO