RJ Abarrientos poured in 23 points to help Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus claim a 97-84 triumph over the Seoul SK Knights, Tuesday at the Jamsil Students' Gymnasium.

The former Far Eastern University guard continued the hot start to his professional career, making six three-pointers to power Ulsan to a second straight win. He also contributed six rebounds, four assists, and three steals in the victory.

Abarrientos knocked down two clutch three-pointers in the closing minute to help keep Ulsan in control.

They improved to 3-1 in the 2022-23 season of the Korean Basketball League.

Jameel Warney had 29 points to lead Seoul.