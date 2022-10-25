The Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) and University of the East (UE) battle during the first round of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball in Antipolo, Rizal on October 23, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Ateneo de Manila University head coach Tab Baldwin is taking in stride the two losses that the Blue Eagles suffered in the first round of UAAP Season 85, and is confident that his team will only get better as the tournament progresses.

The Blue Eagles ended the opening round with a 5-2 win-loss record, with their defeats coming against defending champion University of the Philippines (UP) and archrival De La Salle University. Ateneo is currently in second place by virtue of their win over National University, which has an identical 5-2 record.

"We're pretty comfortable with where we're at," Baldwin said on Sunday, after they ended the first round by crushing the University of the East, 91-76.

"Of course, we'd like to have a higher placing, but the two games we lost were competitive games, and obviously UP is the standard-setter in the league right now," he added.

"La Salle, that's a rivalry game. When you look at La Salle's record now, you might think that's a disappointing loss for us," Baldwin also said, referring to the Green Archers' subpar 3-4 win-loss record. The cagers from Taft had failed to build on their big win against Ateneo, losing three of their next four games.

"While it is disappointing, when you put it in context, anything can happen in a La Salle-Ateneo game," Baldwin pointed out.

Since losing to UP in overtime, Ateneo has won back-to-back contests, both in comfortable fashion. Baldwin was pleased with their performance against University of the East on Sunday, particularly with how they responded after the halftime break.

Ateneo settled for a 46-44 advantage after the first half but put the game away with a 17-0 run to open the third quarter.

"I think we played pretty good basketball today, especially in the second half," said Baldwin. "Pretty comfortable with where we're at. We're getting better, we're growing, we're learning. That's what you're supposed to do over the course of a season."

"The second round is gonna be competitive and challenging, but we feel good. We feel good about where we're at, we feel good about our team. We're ready to go," he added.

Making Baldwin all the more optimistic is the week-long break between the first and second rounds of the tournament. The multi-titled coach has previously spoken of Ateneo's needs to fix its "deficiencies," and welcomes the additional time to work on their issues.

"We really like that. I'm on record saying that the more preparation time you give our coaching staff, I think the better off we are," he said.

"Players don't always like that, because they know it's a grind. But they also trust the coaching staff, as we trust them. We are in the process of getting better, so more preparation time should help us do that."

Ateneo opens its second round campaign against Adamson Univesity (3-4) on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

Related video: