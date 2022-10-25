Former NU star Jack Animam. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Jack Animam was delighted to see that the Gilas Pilipinas Women continued to make progress on the international stage, even in her absence during the past couple of years.

Animam did not play for the Gilas Women in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup in September 2021, and also missed their campaign in the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam last May as she was recovering from a knee injury.

The former National University (NU) standout had torn her ACL in October 2021 and thus couldn't play in the SEA Games. Still, the Gilas Women went on a golden run, winning four of their five games to retain the top spot.

Animam admitted that there were times when she would get frustrated at her inability to help the national team.

"I mean, parang part of me, I wanna be there. Parang gusto ko ng lumusot sa TV," said Animam, who last played for the Gilas Women in the 2019 SEA Games. "There are times na parang, sana andoon ako. Sana I could help, just to get rebounds."

They also retained their position in Division A of FIBA Asia after a tough campaign in Jordan in October 2021.

"Watching them fight through all the odds, like the pandemic… Na-hold natin 'yung Division 1 status sa FIBA, and then still, gold pa rin sa SEA Games. I'm just thankful, I'm so proud of my teammates, kasi they really fought hard," Animam said.

"All the sacrifices they made -- bubble, I mean, ang hirap noon. You're not seeing your family for what, four months, and then isolated ka. Sobrang hirap, but still they got the gold and I'm just so happy," she added.

It wasn't just her teammates in the senior team who impressed Animam. The center also expressed her pride at seeing the girls team in action in FIBA youth events, including the FIBA Under-16 and Under-18 Women's Asian Championship where they gave a good account of themselves despite falling short of their ultimate goal.

"Goosebumps, every time," said Animam. "Ito na 'yun. Once na ma-sustain 'to and 'yung continuity nito, I mean, maybe lalaban na tayo sa top four sa FIBA Asia."

"Grabe 'yung talent. 'Yung generation ngayon, sobrang wow," she added. "Even now, in the UAAP men's or in women's basketball. Men's, I mean, ang lalaki na ng players. And especially in women's, grabe, sobrang daming skills ng mga bata sa teams."

"It's really a totally different ball game, and the generation talaga ngayon, sobrang iba. And with all these things around them, the opportunities are just gonna come. It's gonna get better and better."

Animam has been cleared to return to action after her knee injury, and expects to be available for the Gilas Women when they go for a three-peat in the Cambodia SEA Games next May.

