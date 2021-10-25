TNT forward Troy Rosario suffered a bad fall in Game 3 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals. PBA Media Bureau.



The TNT Tropang GIGA may not have forward Troy Rosario for the rest of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup finals against the Magnolia Hotshots.

This, as Rosario may need surgery following his injury in the third quarter of Game 3 on Sunday night.

TNT team manager Gabby Cui told ABS-CBN News that Rosario was diagnosed with "spinal shock, causing only 70% sensation on his left leg."

Rosario also suffered an open finger dislocation on his left pinky finger.

"Doubtful to return because (he) may need surgery," Cui said of Rosario, who is averaging 11.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for TNT this conference.

Rosario struggled with foul trouble in Game 3 of the finals and had only two points and three rebounds when he was fouled hard by Magnolia's Jackson Corpuz with some three minutes to play in the third period.

He landed badly and could not get up immediately. He had to be carried off the court and brought to the TNT dugout by teammates Chris Javier and Glenn Khobuntin. TNT went on to lose the game, 106-98, although they still have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Corpuz, who was already given a technical foul earlier in the game, was called for a flagrant foul in the incident and ejected from the contest.

Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero said after their win that they are also hoping for the best for Rosario.

"We play physical, we're here in the court, medyo parang magkakalaban kami, we're fighting for our lives, we're fighting for the championship. But after the game, our prayers, sa lahat. Not only for Troy but for everybody na maging safe. So hopefully we will include Troy in our prayers also, na maging maayos siya," said Victolero.

"Sabi ko nga, we're warriors here on the court, but paglabas dito, we're still friends ang magkakasama kami, and we don't want it to happen," he added.