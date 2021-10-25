Team Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Team Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim has received a golden opportunity as she is now set to fight in the semifinals of the ONE Women's Atomweight Grand Prix against Indian phenom Ritu Phogat.

This, after undefeated Japanese star Itsuki Hirata was forced to withdraw from the bout due to illness.

On Twitter, Hirata said she is dealing with a high fever though it is not due to COVID-19.

It is a massive break for Olsim who was originally set to face Jihin Radzuan in a World Grand Prix alternate bout at ONE: NEXTGEN II.

Instead, she will see action at ONE: NEXT GEN on Friday, October 29, with a spot in the Atomweight Grand Prix Finals on the line.

This will only be Olsim's second match at atomweight. She made her debut in the 52.5kg division at ONE: Battleground III, where she outpointed perennial contender Bi "Killer Bee" Nguyen in an impressive performance.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Julie Mezabarba, the other World Grand Prix semifinal, will now serve as the main event for ONE: NEXTGEN.

The Fairtex-Mezabarba bout was elevated to the main event after ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Roman Kryklia withdrew from his title defense against Iraj Azizpour, also due to medical issues.

Taking Kryklia's place is Anderson "Braddock" Silva, who will face Azizpour in a heavyweight kickboxing non-title bout.