Taichung claims contract with Heading compliant with FIBA regulations

Jordan Heading, who played for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers and the FIBA OQT, is headed to Taiwan to play in its T1 League. FIBA.basketball

The Taichung Suns on Sunday hyped up Jordan Heading's signing, despite questions raised by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) regarding the validity of his contract with the T1 club.

Taichung signed Heading last week in what will be a homecoming of sorts for the guard, who attended the Taichung Morrison American School before moving to the United States.

But the SBP last Thursday said they have contacted both FIBA and the Chinese Taipei Basketball Association regarding this development, as Heading has a "live" legal contract with the federation until March 2023.

In a social media post, Taichung said that they "hereby declare that the contract signed between the Taichung Suns and Jordan Heading all comply with the legal requirements, and all comply with FIBA's transfer-related regulations."

Heading, 25, was selected in the special Gilas Draft by TerraFirma last March, and has played for the Philippines in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

TerraFirma thus owns his rights in the PBA while Heading is in the national team program.

In its statement, the SBP said it is waiting for a response from FIBA regarding the issue.

Meanwhile, Heading expressed his excitement to play for the Taichung Suns.

"(I'm) super excited to be heading over back to Taichung, really excited to get over with the boys and start working. Really excited to meet all you fans as well," he said.

Heading averaged 6.5 points and 1.5 assists in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers, and 14.5 points and 3.0 assists in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Serbia.

Heading is the third Filipino player to sign for T1, joining Jason Brickman of Kaohsiung Aquas and Caelan Tiongson of the Taoyuan Leopards.

All three players previously suited up for Alab Pilipinas in the ABL.